Image copyright Stephen Branley/Geograph Image caption The dispute involved land at Stornoway Airport

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has won a legal wrangle with a group of crofters over an area of disputed land in Lewis.

Hial wants to sell the land at Stornoway Airport for housing.

But Melbost and Branahuie crofters said they had the right to graze livestock on the area and the Scottish Land Court ruled in their favour last year.

Hial has successfully appealed the Court of Session in Edinburgh and plans to go ahead with the sale.

The company had argued that the land was requisitioned in World War Two to establish an RAF station where Stornoway Airport is now.

Melbost and Branahuie grazings committees disputed Hial's claim.

They argued that their grazing rights continued because there was no evidence that compulsory purchase powers had been used to acquire the land.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crofters argued they had a right to graze livestock on the land

The crofters also argued there had never been a legal ruling to de-croft the land, ending its use for common grazing.

Common grazing is land shared by crofters for raising sheep and cattle.

Hial has welcomed the Court of Session's decision.

A spokesman said: "It has always been our intention to develop this land, not for profit, but to create affordable, high-quality homes that would benefit local people.

"It has been a long process to reach where have arrived at today and the court's decision confirms the whole of the airport is free of crofting rights and we are now able to proceed with our plans."