The search is one of a number of call-outs for the mountain rescue team in the past few days

A search has resumed on Aonach Mor for a climber who disappeared following an avalanche.

The alert was raised on Friday after the incident on the mountain near Fort William.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team have been taking part in the search operation.

Much of north-west Scotland is the subject of a Met Office yellow warning of snow.