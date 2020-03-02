Image caption Andrew Vine was last seen on Friday afternoon

Rescuers are expected to resume a search for a climber missing following an avalanche in the Highlands.

Andrew Vine, 41, was last seen on the west face of Aonoch Mor near Fort William at about 13:00 on Friday.

His climbing partner was seriously injured in the avalanche but they were able to reach the Nevis Range snowsports centre and raise the alarm.

Lochaber, Glencoe and Cairngorm mountain rescue teams were involved in extensive searches over the weekend.

Two coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway were also involved.

Lochaber MRT said more than 120 "man days" have been spent on the search over the weekend.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, it added: "The ongoing high avalanche risk across the search area has not helped the operation and rescuers have been operating in very high risk locations."

The team continued: "We are presently assessing as to how we proceed with this search as the weather conditions and the high avalanche risk could put rescuers at risk."

Image caption The search is one of a number of call-outs mountain rescue volunteers in the area in the past few days

Much of north-west Scotland and the central Highlands was the subject of a Met Office yellow warning of snow over the weekend.

A description issued by police said Mr Vine, who is from the Manchester area, is white, 5'11" in height, with ginger or brown hair and beard.

He was wearing a red jacket, yellow La Sportiva boots and black trousers. He was carrying a yellow rucksack.

Sgt Ross McCartney of Police Scotland said: "As times passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr Vine and would like to speak to anyone who has seen him since 13:00 on Friday, 28 February, 2020."