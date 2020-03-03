Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gordon Buchan was last seen on Sunday afternoon

A land and sea search has been made for a man reported missing in the Highlands.

Gordon Buchan, 55, was last seen in Kyle of Lochalsh at about 15:00 on Sunday.

His car, a light blue Citroen C4 registration R006 KFU, was later found at Kyleakin on the Isle of Skye.

Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree RNLI lifeboat crews and coastguard teams took part in a large-scale search for Mr Buchan on Monday.

Mr Buchan is described as 5ft 10in tall, medium build, with short dark greying hair. When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and a green waterproof jacket.