Image copyright Derek and Kerry Campbell Image caption Husband and wife Derek and Kerry Campbell are developing the micro distillery

Planning permission has been secured for Scotland's most northerly mainland whisky distillery.

The small-scale micro-distillery is to be opened on a site in John o' Groats in Caithness next year.

Husband and wife team Derek and Kerry Campbell plan to employ six people to produce up to 60,000 litres of whisky annually.

A distillery with two copper stills, along with a visitor centre and warehouse have been proposed.

The site will produce the first whisky in John o' Groats in more than 180 years.

Image copyright HIE Image caption Six people are to be employed initially at the distillery and visitor centre

Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise has provided £198,000 towards the venture.

Mrs Campbell said the idea for the business emerged from a long interest in whisky production.