Image copyright Russian Arctic Convoy Project Image caption The dangers faced by the convoy crews led it to be named the "worst journey in the world

A worldwide appeal is seeking to find surviving veterans of World War Two's Russian Arctic Convoys.

A Scottish event will mark the 75th anniversary of the last of the maritime missions to supply Russia with food and weapons.

The memorial is being held on 16 May at Loch Ewe in Wester Ross, where the Allied ships sailed from.

More than 3,000 Allied seamen lost their lives to the freezing conditions and attacks during the trips.

The missions were made into the Arctic Circle after Germany invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941. By 1945, the convoys had transported four million tons of supplies and munitions.

The supply ships and the warships escorting them came under attack from German U-boat submarines and aircraft.

Wartime prime minister Winston Churchill described the missions as the "worst journey in the world".

Image copyright Russian Arctic Convoy Project Image caption HMS Honeysuckle alongside an aircraft carrier during a convoy mission

The bravery of the men who served on the convoys was not recognised with a medal until almost 70 years later when they were awarded the Arctic Star. Russia also recognised the sailors' service with a medal.

The Aultbea-based Russian Arctic Convoy Project has sought to contact surviving veterans for May's memorial.

John Casson, project co-chairman, said: "The brave sailors who endured unimaginable conditions, freezing and under almost constant enemy fire, deserve to be remembered for their heroism and sacrifice.

"Many lost their lives at the time and others have passed away over the years.

"The remaining survivors are now elderly and, sadly, this will be one of the last occasions we have an opportunity to thank them in person for their incredible wartime efforts."

Image copyright Russian Arctic Convoy Project Image caption The convoys were operated from 1941 to 1945

Mr Casson said this year's anniversary would be a "momentous occasion".

He added: "We aim to contact as many veterans or their families as possible and hope they will be able to attend this commemoration."

Veterans or their families wishing to attend the 75th anniversary event can contact Mr Casson at johncasson@johncasson.com.