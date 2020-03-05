Image copyright Clive Hendry family/Mowi Image caption Clive Hendry had worked for Mowi Scotland for 12 years

A fish farm company has paid tribute to an employee who died at one of its Highlands sites.

Clive Hendry fell overboard from a work boat at a fish farm site near Kyle of Lochalsh last month.

Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI, Coastguard teams and the Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

His employer Mowi Scotland said Mr Hendry had worked at the company for 12 years and was a "truly valued member of the team and friend".

He fell while disembarking at the 21m (69ft) Beinn Na Caillich at Ardintoul fish farm on Loch Alsh.

Mowi has been assisting the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Health and Safety Executive on an investigation into the incident.

The company said: "All of us, and especially his closest colleagues at Mowi Scotland, are devastated by the loss of Clive Hendry who died as a result of an accident at his workplace last month.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Clive's family and friends."