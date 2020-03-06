Image caption Andrew Vine was last seen on Friday afternoon

Mountain rescuers have resumed their search for a missing climber following an avalanche on a Highlands mountain a week ago.

Andrew Vine, 41, from the Manchester area, was last seen on the west face of Aonach Mor, near Fort William, at about 13:00 last Friday.

His climbing partner was injured but she managed to walk to the Nevis Range snowsports centre to raise the alarm.

Bad weather and avalanche risk had hampered the search effort.

Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were at the scene of the avalanche on Thursday and again on Friday.

The search comes as police appeal for information about two other men separately reported missing in the Highlands.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Searches have been made around Dornie for missing Peter Munro

Gordon Buchan, 56, was in Kyle of Lochalsh at about 15:00 on Sunday, before later appearing at a shop in Broadford on Skye.

His car, a light blue Citroen C4 registration R006 KFU, was found at Kyleakin on Skye.

Peter Munro, 41, from Achintraid, near Lochcarron, was reported missing after he was last been seen at about 22:30 on Tuesday at Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh.

Police believe he may have attempted to hitchhike along the A87, A890 or A896 roads.

Coastguard officers, Kintail Mountain Rescue, the Search and Rescue Dog Association and a coastguard helicopter have been making searches.