Dashcam appeal after man dies in motorbike crash near Tain
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a motorbike crash in the Highlands.
Lionel Beresford, 62, was on an orange Honda motorbike when the vehicle went off the road on the A836 near Tain at about 15:05 on Friday.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man travelling from Ardgay, where he lived, towards Edderton.
Sgt David Miller appealed for dashcam footage of the motorbike or for anyone with useful information to get in touch.