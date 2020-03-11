Image copyright Getty Images

A Eurasian eagle owl has disappeared from a property in Sutherland.

Police Scotland said the large bird of prey, a non-native species to Scotland, had been taken or released from its cage in Brora.

The Eurasian eagle owls are one of the world's largest owls and can have a wingspan of 2m (6ft).

Police said the raptor was removed from its cage sometime between 21:30 on Monday and 07:30 on Tuesday. They have appealed for anyone with information.