Police in Highlands investigate theft of eagle owl
- 11 March 2020
A Eurasian eagle owl has disappeared from a property in Sutherland.
Police Scotland said the large bird of prey, a non-native species to Scotland, had been taken or released from its cage in Brora.
The Eurasian eagle owls are one of the world's largest owls and can have a wingspan of 2m (6ft).
Police said the raptor was removed from its cage sometime between 21:30 on Monday and 07:30 on Tuesday. They have appealed for anyone with information.