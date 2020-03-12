Third interception of Russian aircraft in a week

Image copyright CROWN COPYRIGHT Image caption One of the two bombers seen north of the Scottish coast

RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft that approached British airspace for the third time in a week.

Two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjacks - used as strategic bombers - were seen north of the Scottish coast before flying down the west coast of Ireland.

The air force sent Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby on Thursday to monitor the zone.

Similar operations took place on Monday and Wednesday.

Image copyright CROWN COPYRIGHT Image caption The aircraft flew down the west coast of Ireland

Image copyright CROWN COPYRIGHT Image caption The latest incident happened on Thursday

Air Vice Marshal Duguid, Air Officer Commanding 11 Group said: "The interception by RAF Typhoons and other NATO fighters of the Russian bombers for the third time in a week demonstrates our continuing resolve to police, protect and defend our airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Last month, RAF jets were also scrambled from Lossiemouth after reports of unidentified aircraft flying towards UK airspace.