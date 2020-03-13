Image caption NHS Highland said the decision affecting Raigmore had not been taken lightly

A number of operations are being rescheduled at the largest hospital in the Highlands as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

NHS Highland said the measure at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness was part of the health board's "state of readiness in response to the virus.

The Highland area has not yet had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The health board said decisions to cancel any operations were not taken lightly.

Katherine Sutton, head of acute of services, said: "All efforts are made to ensure that any cancellations are kept to a minimum and we apologise to all patients that are affected.

"Any patients that have been cancelled are prioritised and rebooked as quickly as possible."