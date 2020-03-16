Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gordon Buchan was last seen on 1 March

The body of a man reported missing earlier this month has been found, police say.

Gordon Buchan, 56, was last seen in Kyle of Lochalsh, on 1 March. His car was later found at Kyleakin on the Isle of Skye.

RNLI crews and coastguard teams were involved in extensive searches for him.

Police said Mr Buchan's body was found on a shoreline of Loch Kishorn, opposite Skye on the Highland mainland, on Saturday.