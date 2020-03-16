Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been asked choose to "adventures they are safe and familiar with"

Scottish Mountain Rescue has asked outdoor pursuits enthusiasts to stick to "familiar and safe" areas amid efforts to tackle coronavirus.

The organisation, which represents 24 rescue teams, said they were reviewing action plans to ensure they could provide a continuous service.

People caught up in a rescue incident have been asked to let police know if they suspect they have coronavirus.

Scottish Mountain Rescue members include Arran, Braemar and Skye teams.

Police, RAF and Search and Rescue Dog Association teams are also members.

In a statement, Scottish Mountain Rescue said: "Being in the outdoors has many benefits and we are usually very happy to encourage individuals to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of Scotland.

"However, during this ongoing situation we ask you not to take any unnecessary risk when enjoying the outdoors.

"Perhaps go on adventures you are familiar and safe with and while doing so, keep social distancing in mind."