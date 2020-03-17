Image copyright Google Image caption The earthquake recorded at Kentra on Monday night

People have reported hearing and feeling a small earthquake in the west Highlands.

British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded the 1.5 magnitude quake at about 22:00 on Monday.

One resident described a "loud rumbling" that seemed to go along the length of a wall in their home.

The earthquake was recorded at Kentra near Acharacle. There are roughly 200-300 quakes in Britain every year, but most are so small no one notices them.

But between 20-30 are over 2.0 magnitude which can be felt over a wider area.

In April 2018, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Kinlochewe in Wester Ross and in 2017 a 2.3 magnitude quake was felt at Badrallach, a few miles west of Ullapool.