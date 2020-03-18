Image copyright Getty Images

A Highland League football club has offered to pick up shopping and walk dogs for people in the local community who are having to self-isolate.

Nairn County FC said the community rallied behind it when the club was in financial trouble several years ago.

The club said it would also be using its social media profile to promote local businesses facing challenges due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Football has been suspended amid efforts to control the virus' spread.

Nairn has offered to pick up shopping and prescriptions and walk dogs belonging to people who were unable to do so because of health concerns. All members of the club are involved in the effort.

The club secretary Ian Finlayson said: "It's a new Nairn County training regime - going out and picking up shopping.

"If we cannot play football, we can help people in self-isolation. If you need your shopping done, your prescription picked up or you're dog needs walked give us a shout."