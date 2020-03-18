Image caption Comhairle nan Eilean said caring for vulnerable people was a priority

An islands council has sought help from the public in maintaining health and social care services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said as many 160 of its staff might not be available for work over the next three months.

It said this would create a "huge challenge" in meeting the needs of about 600 people.

Islanders have been asked to help fill gaps in the service.

'Fast-track arrangements'

Ron Culley, chief officer for health and social care, said the comhairle's priority was looking after the most vulnerable patients and service users.

He said government advice on self isolating had led to "greater numbers" of staff unable to provide front-line care.

He said: "We are therefore interested in hearing from anyone whose employment position may have changed recently or who might be considering working in care.

"We are putting in place fast-track arrangements to ensure that people can secure appropriate employment with the comhairle's care services.

"If you already have skills and experience in care, then that's great, but it's not essential - we're still interested in hearing from you."