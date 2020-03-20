Image copyright Coylumbridge Hotel Image caption Management at the Coylumbridge Hotel near Aviemore claimed they were following government advice.

Staff at a Highland hotel have been sacked and made homeless amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The owners of the Coylumbridge Hotel near Aviemore told workers who live at the hotel complex to leave the premises immediately.

They were given a letter, dated 19 March, to say the hotel was "taking the latest government advice" and that staff employment had been terminated.

The hotel has yet to comment on the issue.

More than a dozen employees were given the letter from hotel manager Mark Johnston also telling them to vacate their accommodation immediately.

'Feel useless'

The letter said: "Taking the latest government advice, this letter is to confirm that with effect from 19 March 2020, your employment has been terminated and your services are no longer required."

It added: "You are asked to vacate the hotel accommodation immediately, returning any company property."

Alvarito Garcia from Madrid, who has worked at the hotel for nearly two years, said his best option now was to live in his tent until his food ran out.

He said he was unsure if he would be able to return to Spain due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alvaro said at least 13 member of staff working in the hotel restaurant were given the letters

He told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland that staff had no warning they were about to lose their jobs.

He said: "I don't know what to do. They gave me the letter and they said I had to leave immediately. They didn't give me any notice. Even in my rota, they didn't put anything different."

Alvarito said the letter had been given to at least 13 people - most of whom were waiters in the hotel restaurant. He said that he was unsure if the letter had been handed out to others working in different areas of the hotel.

He added: "I don't know why. They didn't say anything

"I don't have words to say. I feel useless, I feel bad."

BBC Scotland contacted the hotel and were directed to the head office for Britannia Hotels, where no-one was available for comment.