Ski centres: 'Sorry folks. That's it.'

Scotland's mountain snowsports centres held their last day of the 2019-20 season at the weekend.

The Lecht, Glenshee, Nevis Range, Cairngorm and Glencoe said they had shut down to help tackle coronavirus.

Snow conditions at the resorts had looked favourable for several weeks longer but on Sunday, Glencoe Mountain posted the message: "Sorry folks. That's it."

All five sites had previously put precautions in place.

The operators of Nevis Range said the virus had presented the centre with its "biggest challenge" in its 30-year history.