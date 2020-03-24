Break-ins at three care homes 'linked'

Break-ins at three care homes in the Highlands are likely to be linked, police have said.

Thieves stole cash and items of "great sentimental value" from residents.

The Isobel Fraser Care Home in Inverness, Meallmore Lodge in Daviot and Wade Centre in Kingussie were broken into between Friday night and early Saturday.

Four men dressed in dark clothing were seen breaking into the Inverness home.

The incident happened at about 22:30 on Friday, while Meallmore Lodge was broken into at about 00:40 on Saturday.

Two men wearing dark clothing were spotted near the Wade Centre at about 03:00 on Saturday.

Police have sought further sightings of the men and a blue Audi seen in the area of the break-ins.

Det Con Graham Gordon said: "To steal precious jewellery and items from elderly people, with no thought for the impact it will have on them, is sickening."