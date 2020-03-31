Highlands & Islands

Rugged Lewis coastline image wins photo awards

  • 31 March 2020
Three Rocks won Ruth Grindrod overall prize in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards Image copyright Ruth Grindrod
Image caption Three Rocks won Ruth Grindrod overall prize in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards

A photograph taken on the Western Isles has won the 2019 Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year Awards.

Norfolk-based landscape photographer Ruth Grindrod took her image, Three Rocks, at the Butt of Lewis.

The image also won the contest's seascapes category.

Ms Grindrod said: "My journey to Scotland is always a long one, but I will never fail to be excited by some of the best landscapes and seascapes in the world."

