Metal bar on rope left hanging in path of vehicles

Image copyright Alex Strang Image caption A bar on rope was left hanging from a footbridge over the A9 in Inverness

Police have appealed for information after a metal bar on a piece of rope was left dangling in the path of vehicles on the A9 in the Highlands.

The bar was hanging from a foot bridge over the road at the Raigmore Interchange.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 03:00 on Tuesday and removed the object.

The interchange is a normally busy spot with traffic headed north and south on the A9, or going into Inverness including its Raigmore Hospital.