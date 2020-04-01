Metal bar on rope left hanging in path of vehicles
- 1 April 2020
Police have appealed for information after a metal bar on a piece of rope was left dangling in the path of vehicles on the A9 in the Highlands.
The bar was hanging from a foot bridge over the road at the Raigmore Interchange.
Police were alerted to the incident at about 03:00 on Tuesday and removed the object.
The interchange is a normally busy spot with traffic headed north and south on the A9, or going into Inverness including its Raigmore Hospital.