In pictures: The 'ghost-like' streets of Inverness

A solitary runner on the city's riverside

Photographer Paul Campbell has been charting how his usually busy city has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus lockdown.

During the Easter school break Inverness would normally be bustling with local people and visitors - but Paul says there is instead a "ghost-like" quality to the city.

A near-deserted riverside scene in the city centre

Millburn Road is usually one of the busiest roads in Inverness

Residents have been supporting the effort to add cheerful rainbow colours to windows

A sign reinforces that it is no longer business as usual in the Highland capital

Church services in Inverness have been cancelled, as they have across Scotland

Disposable gloves have a common sight

Some premises, particularly pubs, have been boarded up

