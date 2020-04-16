Image copyright David Houston Image caption The view from David Houston's bathroom window

Photographs taken from a bathroom with one of the best views in Scotland are offering some lockdown relief.

David Houston posts his pictures on Twitter with the hashtag #ViewFromMyLoo.

His bathroom overlooks the Kyle of Sutherland in the Highlands. From the window, David photographs the estuary, hills and mountains and the animals that live there.

David's house overlooks the Kyle of Sutherland

Image copyright David Houston

Image copyright David Houston

The posts started as a bit of fun five years ago, but have proved increasingly popular with hundreds of people stuck in their homes.

"It has taken a life of its own," said David, who works for an international charity and does photography as a hobby.

"It is not just folk in Scotland who are sharing the pictures, people living in New Zealand, America and Asia are also enjoying them.

"There is usually a bit of banter around each post, and I enjoy joining in with that."

David frequently photographs otters from his window

Herons are among the birds he has spotted from the bathroom

From the bathroom window, David has photographed otters hunting in the estuary for fish. He has also captured images of herons, geese, ducks, red kites and white-tailed sea eagles.

David said: "The decking also overlooks the kyle, but it doesn't have the same ring to it."

Before the lockdown, David also posted photographs from his adventures across Scotland with his dog Gill.

However, there are no photographs of the bathroom itself - David said it needs redecorating.

David Houston and his dog Gill

