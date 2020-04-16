Image copyright NHS Fife Image caption Staff at NHS Fife posted pictures with messages thanking the public for its support

NHS staff have thanked the public for the support shown to them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Health workers at NHS Fife posted pictures on social media showing signs with messages of thanks.

It came as the latest Clap for Carers round of applause was held across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posted on Twitter how proud she was of everyone working to keep essential services going.

Physiotherapists, community mental health staff and porters were among those at NHS Fife to send message of thanks to the public.

Chief executive Carol Potter praised the spirit of the health board staff, and the public for its support.

She said: "I know from regular conversations with staff on the frontline how much they value the very public backing they get.

"Whether it is a child's rainbow drawing in a window, local businesses dropping off snacks, supplies and gifts or the incredibly powerful applause every Thursday, we are extremely grateful."

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Proud as always tonight to #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS and indeed for everyone working to keep essential services going at this time. Thank you all."

Across Scotland there were rounds of applause, and bagpipe tunes in honour of frontline staff and those keeping essential services going.

In Stornoway the band Peat and Diesel, gave their own rendition - while observing social distancing - of Everyday Heroes, the charity single by Skerryvore.

Other tributes to carers included road policing officers putting on the blue lights on their vehicles at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In Dumfries, police, ambulance workers, council staff, Royal Mail and Stagecoach held a joint tribute.