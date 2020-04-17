Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Smoke could be seen billowing from the fire near Tarvie

Firefighters have been battling a large wildfire in Easter Ross.

Witnesses said smoke from fire near Tarvie, close to Strathpeffer, could be seen blowing across the A835 and Loch Garve.

In a separate incident, firefighters tackled a wildfire on Fyrish Hill, also in Easter Ross.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a discarded cigarette was the suspected cause of that fire which was extinguished on Friday.

The SFRS was alerted at 13:36 to the fire near Tarvie and six appliances were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman said there were no reported casualties.

She added: "Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe."

Image copyright Invergordon Fire Station Image caption A wildfire broke out on Fyrish Hill

Fire crews used beaters and water-filled knapsacks to extinguish the other blaze at Fyrish Hill, on what was described as "difficult terrain".

The hill and its monument near Evanton in Easter Ross are popular with walkers.

Firefighters have urged people to heed advice to exercise close to home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both wildfires broke out during a spell of dry weather, which is forecast to continue over the weekend.