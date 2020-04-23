Image copyright Getty Images

Highland Council has switched off Gmail for all its primary school-aged pupils following concerns from parents.

Children were using the email service as an "additional" means of communication with teachers.

However, a number of parents raised concerns and said it allowed older pupils to contact younger ones, with the "potential for misuse".

Google Classroom is the main tool for pupils, and continues to be available as normal.

Highland Council said head teachers could request to have Gmail reactivated if required as an "interim solution" while moving towards full use of Google Classroom.

Like pupils across Scotland, children in the Highlands have been learning from home since before the Easter break.

Schools were shut as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.