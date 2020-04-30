Image caption Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye has its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Skye Community Response said cases had been expected, and they included an "outbreak" at an independent care home in Portree.

The volunteer group, which works with the emergency services and NHS Highland, appealed to islanders to follow social distancing advice.

It said a number of cases had been confirmed recently and that healthcare providers were doing a "superb job".

It said: "It was expected that our community would begin to see cases. It was a question of when, not if, this would happen.

"Whilst other parts of Scotland and the UK maybe approaching, or passing, the peak of the pandemic we are just seeing the start."