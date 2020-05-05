Kishorn wildfire: Helicopter water bombs blazing hillside
- 5 May 2020
A helicopter has been brought in to water bomb a wildfire in the Highlands.
The fire was spread across several square kilometres of land near the village of Achintraid in Wester Ross.
Firefighters and six appliances have spent 11 hours tackling the blaze, which broke out on Monday afternoon on a hillside overlooking Loch Kishorn.
The volunteer-run Balintore Fire Station posted video footage of the helicopter swooping low over the trees.
The team said everyone got home safely, and were "ready to go again".
A video clip from today's 11 hour wildfire shout.— Balintore Fire Station (@Balintore_Fire) May 5, 2020
Some seriously impressive flying by the PDG helicopter pilot as he water bombs amongst the trees.#wearesfrs#flyingskills pic.twitter.com/8Z3sxUfSZo
