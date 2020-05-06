Cargo ship re-floated six weeks after grounding

Image copyright MCA

A salvage team has successfully re-floated a cargo ship that ran aground on rocks in late March.

The MV Kaami got into difficulty between the isles of Skye and Lewis. Its crew was unharmed.

The ship was carrying pellets of a fuel made from waste.

After its cargo was removed, the boat was re-floated on Tuesday and towed to a dry dock. The journey to Loch Kishorn in the west Highlands took about 14 hours.

Highland Council said it had been monitoring for any pollution reaching the shores of Skye and mainland Highlands.