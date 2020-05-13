The death of a man in the Western Isles is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

It follows the discovery of the man's body at a property in Macmillan Brae, Stornoway, Lewis, at about 08:45 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the man was 48 years old.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."