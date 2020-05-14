Image caption Home Farm in Portree has been at the centre of a major outbreak

NHS Highland say inspectors have voiced "serious concerns" about the quality of care at a Skye care home at the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak.

Seven residents have died with Covid-19 at Home Farm care home in Portree.

The local health authority said it was taking "immediate" action to provide additional support to the home.

It follows an unannounced visit by the care inspectorate after the virus outbreak at the start of the month.

So far 30 of the home's 34 resident have tested positive for Covid-19 as well as 29 staff.

The home's owners HC-ONE had acknowledged staff shortages at the home during the pandemic and said they had been forced to bring in additional workers from as far afield as the South of England.

NHS Highland said it has now agreed a partnership approach with the home to "quickly and effectively address the situation".

Additional NHS management, nursing and direct care resources are also being deployed with the aim of "improving and sustaining the appropriate quality of care."

Image caption An Army testing facility was set up on Skye following the outbreak

The outbreak, when it was detected at the end of April, was the first time the virus had been confirmed on Skye.

HC-One said earlier this week that it did not know the source of the infection and has insisted it took precautions.

An Army-run mobile testing unit was set up on Skye following the outbreak.

HC-One, which operates 56 homes in Scotland, has said it is "doing everything" it can to keep residents and staff safe.

On Tuesday it said the "likelihood" was that Covid-19 had been present in the local community.

The company was responding to concerns the infection arrived with workers brought in from outside the island.

A spokesman said: "We don't know the source of the outbreak. I don't think that is something that can be known since the virus can be entirely symptomless in some people.

"We know who tested positive first, but that's not really an indication that they are the source, merely that they took the test first."