Police help tackle non-essential ferry travel

Image caption West coast ferry travel has been restricted since late March

Police have had to be called by a ferry company to help verify some passengers details.

During the lockdown, Caledonian MacBrayne's sailings are operating for essential travel only for key workers and the delivery of goods and services.

Other passengers are asked to show proof of island residency.

Since the end of March when the restrictions were introduced across CalMac's west coast network, ferry staff have turned away 145 people.

They had been unable to show evidence their primary address was on an island, or that they were essential workers.

CalMac said it had sought the help of the police during traditionally busier periods over the past few weeks to ensure that customers were telling the truth and that their journey was essential.

Most of those refused travel were believed to have been day trippers, and the majority of the refusals were on Firth of Clyde services. Fifty-six people have been turned away at the ferry at Largs.

Other routes have seen far fewer people refused travel.

Six drivers have been turned away at Stornoway in Lewis, four at Mallaig, two at Oban and only one driver was refused passage on the Sound of Harris route.