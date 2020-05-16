Image caption Ten residents have died at Home Farm, with almost all of its residents and many staff contracting the virus

A tenth resident has died with coronavirus at a care home on Skye.

A total of 30 residents and 29 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Home Farm care home.

NHS Highland is helping run the home after the Care Inspectorate raised "serious and significant concerns".

A spokesman for HC-One, which runs the home, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one."

The company said it was "doing its utmost to support them during this difficult time".

On Thursday , the Care Inspectorate began legal action which could prevent HC-One running the facility.

HC-One said it was disappointed the Care Inspectorate had taken the legal action, adding that it was working with NHS Highland to implement a "robust action plan".

Skye had no confirmed cases of Covid-19 prior to the outbreak at Home Farm. All but three of the home's 34 residents have contracted the virus.

HC-One - the UK's largest care home operator - has had to bring in temporary staff from outside the island, but insisted these were from homes that were believed to be Covid-free.