Image copyright Andy Gray Image caption Nevis Range was shut down in March

People have volunteered to help get a mountain snowsports centre operational again - once lockdown restrictions are eased.

Like Scotland's other ski resorts, Nevis Range, near Fort William, shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Its owners said the site had now operated at a loss for the last two winters.

More than 50 people have offered to help with maintenance work.

Events, on dates still to be confirmed, will be held to carry out repairs to Nevis Range's mountain bike trails and also to clear the snowsports areas of any litter.

Bosses of the centre, which employs up to 135 people in winter, said the site was facing its biggest challenge in its 30-year history.

Chief executive Chris O'Brien said: "We have been overwhelmed by the extremely positive reactions from the community to our volunteer days.

"We are incredibly fortunate to be part of an industry and community that stands together when things get tough."

He said the business wanted to be operational "as quickly as possible when it is safe".