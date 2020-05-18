Image caption Ten residents have died at Home Farm, with almost all of its residents and many staff contracting the virus

The company at the centre of a care home coronavirus outbreak on Skye says a total of 207 residents have died in its Scottish facilities.

HC-One said it had recorded 1,002 suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date in its 56 homes.

On Sunday it was confirmed that a 10th resident had died at Home Farm care home in Portree.

A total of 30 residents and 29 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Skye facility.

NHS Highland is now helping to run the home after the Care Inspectorate raised "serious and significant concerns".

In a statement released on Monday, HC-One said: "The impact of Covid-19 on us, on the UK and the world is unprecedented, and there is a professional and public interest to learn about its impact and discuss this openly.

"Consequently, we have decided to share the number of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases and the number of residents who have sadly lost their lives, at a company level."

It added: "We are supporting the families of all of those residents who have been affected and those who have lost their lives, and our thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost loved ones.

"If there has been an outbreak at a home, or if there has been a change in a resident's health or care, we have been informing the respective relatives as a matter of priority."

On Thursday, the Care Inspectorate began legal action which could prevent HC-One running the facility.

HC-One said it was disappointed the Care Inspectorate had taken the legal action, adding that it was working with NHS Highland to implement a "robust action plan".

Skye had no confirmed cases of Covid-19 prior to the outbreak at Home Farm. All but four of the home's 34 residents have contracted the virus.

HC-One - the UK's largest care home operator - brought in temporary staff from outside the island, but insisted these were from homes that were believed to be Covid-free.

Families of the residents have criticised HC-One for only giving out limited information and for a "lack of transparency" about events at the home.

New measures have been introduced in the past week for health boards to be able to take over private care homes if they are failing.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday that about 41% of Scotland's care homes had coronavirus cases, and that the NHS would step into care homes where it was necessary during the ongoing pandemic.

She said: "That is where the significant clinical expertise rests in Scotland. We have seen the significant improvements and sustained performance they have delivered in terms of infection prevention and control.

"They know what they are doing and deserve our respect and our confidence. They can step in and support care homes, many in the private sector, as we are doing at Home Farm in Skye."