NHS Highland has begun an investigation into another confirmed case of Covid-19 on Skye.

Local MSP and Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said she understood the case was separate to an outbreak at a care home where 10 residents have died.

NHS Highland has not given details of where the case is.

The health board said it had contacted "all those directly affected" to reduce further spread of Covid-19.

Skye has been dealing with an outbreak at Home Farm care home in Portree in recent weeks. About 60 residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this week, a sheriff agreed to the home's owners HC-One continuing to have involvement in the care of the residents. NHS Highland is assisting the company with social care management, nursing and direct care.

Following the new case of Covid-19 on the island, Ms Forbes said: "The case will be 'traced' with people affected being contacted, given advice and tested.

"There is already additional testing on the island. Guidance remains - stay home, social distance and wash hands."

She added: "I know these are worrying times and the provision of accurate information is vitally important for the local residents. As local MSP, I am trying to post regular updates on Facebook, so there is transparency and clarity."