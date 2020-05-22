Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The funicular has been out of action since September 2018

Repairs to the Cairngorm funicular railway have been approved by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

The UK's highest railway has been closed since September 2018 due to structural problems.

The Scottish government must approve the repairs including the cost, which could run to an estimated £10m.

The railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.

The park authority's planning committee gave its approval at it first live-streamed public meeting. It was held online due to lockdown restrictions.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the railway, said it was pleased to gain the planning permission.

A spokesman said: "We do need to be clear, however, that the final decision on whether to proceed with these works will depend on the outcomes of a detailed options appraisal and business case for Cairngorm Mountain.

"Progress with these aspects has been affected by Covid-19, but we hope to be ready to put recommendations to the board of HIE and the Scottish government in the summer."