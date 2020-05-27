Image copyright Team Hamish

A mum who raised funds in memory of her young son has died after a five-year battle with cancer.

Susan Hey and her family set up a charity following eight-year-old Hamish's death to cancer in 2016.

Team Hamish has helped to raise funds for a new water play area in the family's home town of Nairn in the Highlands.

Mrs Hey's family paid tribute to her following her death on Tuesday, saying she will "desperately missed".

"Hamish has now been reunited with his Mummy to send us rainbows together forever," they added.

Team Hamish's logo is a rainbow.

Hamish was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer when he was two in 2011.

He received intensive treatment but in March 2016 he was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive, inoperable tumour within the brainstem.

It was unconnected to his earlier cancer, and there was no cure.

The diagnosis came when his mother was receiving treatment herself for breast cancer.

An illustration of the planned Splash Pad

Inspired by how Hamish dealt with his illness, the local community has rallied behind his family's fundraising for a new community feature in Nairn.

Following public consultation, the feature is set to be delivered in the form of a "Splash Pad" water play area.

It is to be built on the site of an existing outdoor paddling pool at the town's beachside Links.