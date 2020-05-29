Highlands & Islands

Inverness flats sealed off by police after incident

  • 29 May 2020
Police at Balloan Road in Inverness Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Image caption Police at the scene on Friday

Two blocks of flats have been sealed off by police in Inverness following an incident.

Police were called to Balloan Road at about 23:00 on Thursday.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene and there has been a continued police presence on Friday.

Police Scotland said there had been an incident but has given no further details at this stage.

