Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary MacKay and Dwayne MacLeay were pronounced dead at the scene

Tributes have been paid to two men who died at an address in Inverness on Thursday night.

Dwayne MacLeay, 28, and Gary MacKay, 35, were pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a disturbance at a property in Balloan Road at about 22:00.

A 23-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident.

Mr MacLeay was described as a "kind, gentle caring person" while Mr MacKay was said to be "a friend to many".

A statement released on behalf of the family of Dwayne MacLeay said: "'Dwayne was a kind, gentle caring person who would help anybody, he lived to play his guitar and sing. The family request privacy at this time.'

'Shocked by recent events'

Mr Mackay's family said: "'Gary was a dearly beloved son of Gordon and Linda, a brother of Darren and Alan, uncle and a friend to many.

"He was known by the nickname 'Chunk' by many and he will be sorely missed by all. He was a happy and friendly person, his passion was to watch Inverness Caley Thistle, his team who he followed for many years.

"We have been shocked by the recent events and would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.'

A 27-year-old woman was found injured in the property and taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The arrested man has also been charged in connection with the injuries caused to her.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.