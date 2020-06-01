Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary MacKay and Dwayne MacLeay were pronounced dead at the scene

A 23-year old man has been charged with the murder of two men in Inverness.

David Sinders, who is Latvian, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court and made no plea to charges of stabbing Gary MacKay, 35, and 28-year-old Dwayne MacLeay to death at a property in Balloan Road on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and made the subject of a psychiatric assessment.

Sinders is also charged with the attempted murder of 27-year-old Kimberley Nicholson.

Ms Nicholson is recovering in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened on 28 May in a first floor flat in Balloan Road, a main artery route skirting the Hilton housing estate in Inverness.

Emergency services were called at about 22:00 and the area was cordoned off.