Image copyright PA Media Image caption Deer eat and trample on plantlife, according to the research

Controlling deer numbers has helped to protect rare habitats on one of the Highland's best-known mountains, according to researchers.

The animals have been blamed for causing damage to Ben Wyvis, near Dingwall, by grazing and trampling on plant life.

Assessments for Scottish Natural Heritage suggest these impacts have declined over the last 12 years.

Further "targeted culls" of deer could be carried out in the future.

Ben Wyvis is designated a special area of conservation. The mountain rises to 1,046m (3,431ft) at its highest point, Glas Leathad Mòr.

Its habitats include acid grasslands, extensive areas of blanket bog and moss and liverwort-rich snowbeds, areas of land covered by snow for long periods of time.