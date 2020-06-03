Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NHS Western Isles said its staff had worked hard to make the "expanded" service available

NHS Western Isles says it now has arrangements in place to test anyone over the age of five for Covid-19.

The health board had been criticised after it emerged last week that it was not part of the new national Test and Protect scheme.

NHS Western Isles said its staff had worked "extremely hard" to secure an "effective" and "equitable" system for testing islanders.

It said the "expanded testing" would use laboratories on the mainland.

Assessment hubs have been set up in Stornoway, Balivanich and Castlebay.

'Second-class citizens'

Local units are still being used to test specific groups such as patients being admitted to hospital and people who work in health and social care.

Last week, concerns were raised about the level of Covid-19 testing on the Western Isles.

Regional test centres and mobile units are available on the mainland for testing anyone over the age of five.

But NHS Western Isles had just local testing with the focus on key workers, their households and people entering hospitals and care homes.

Local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said islanders risked being treated like "second-class citizens".

Council leader Roddie Mackay said he was "not convinced" NHS Western Isles had the capacity to implement new "test and protect" measures in line with Scottish government guidance.