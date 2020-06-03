Farmer charged after livestock 'run loose' on A9

Image copyright Getty Images

A farmer has been charged in connection with livestock "running loose" on the A9 in the Highlands.

Police said it had received "numerous complaints" from the public about sheep and cattle on the road at Cambusavie north of Dornoch.

A 71-year-old man has been charged in connection with failing to manage livestock.

Police said traffic had been affected by the "continual presence" of animals on trunk road.

PC Martin Macrae said: "The presence of livestock running loose on a main route presents a real road safety risk to drivers and our more vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, where the consequences could be devastating.

"Previous efforts to resolve this matter have failed to prevent the situation from continuing and we have worked closely with our partner agencies and the farmer will now be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."