Image copyright Hey family Image caption Hamish Hey died in 2016

Work to build a new children's play area in memory of a boy who died from a rare form of cancer is due to start later this month.

Eight-year-old Hamish Hey, from Nairn, died in 2016. His mum Susan died last month after own, five-year battle with cancer.

An outdoor "Splash Pad" is to be built on the site of Nairn's closed down paddling pool.

Highland Council said the first phase would begin from 15 June.

The work, which includes demolishing the old paddling pool, will take about four months to complete and will be done in line with Scottish government guidance around preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Image copyright Team Hamish Image caption Hamish's mum Susan died last month

Charity Team Hamish helped to raise the funds needed for the project.

Hamish's dad and Susan's husband, Sam Hey, said: "We are absolutely delighted that after over three years of fundraising, the first phase of our Team Hamish proposals are finally coming to fruition.

"This represents positive progress for Nairn, its community and beyond and is a bright sparkle of rainbow light shining through the difficulties of recent months, as well as the creation of a lasting legacy for both Hamish and Susan."

Hamish was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer when he was two in 2011.

He received intensive treatment but in March 2016 he was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive, inoperable tumour within the brainstem.

It was unconnected to his earlier cancer, and there was no cure.

The diagnosis came when his mother was receiving treatment herself for breast cancer.