Highlands & Islands

Man, 60 charged following man's death in Wick

  • 18 June 2020

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Wick.

Police said a 50-year-old man died following an incident at a property in Barrogill Street at about 21:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but died on Tuesday.

Det Insp Craig Still said there would be a police presence in the Caithness town while inquiries were ongoing. He also appealed for information.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites