Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands five days before Christmas last year.

Gregor Macintosh, who was 16 and from Inverness, died following the collision at Munlochy Junction on the Black Isle.

He was a passenger in one of three cars which crashed shortly before 19:00 on 20 December.

Police Scotland said the two men - aged 18 and 48 - had been charged with causing death by careless driving.