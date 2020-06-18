Two charged over Highlands A9 death crash
- 18 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands five days before Christmas last year.
Gregor Macintosh, who was 16 and from Inverness, died following the collision at Munlochy Junction on the Black Isle.
He was a passenger in one of three cars which crashed shortly before 19:00 on 20 December.
Police Scotland said the two men - aged 18 and 48 - had been charged with causing death by careless driving.