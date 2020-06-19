Image copyright SSPCA

Mountain rescuers have saved a lamb that fell into a gorge in the Western Isles.

The animal became trapped after falling near Stoth beach at Ness on the Isle of Lewis.

The Scottish SPCA said it sought the assistance from Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team because of the terrain.

Using rope rescue techniques, members of the team were able to rescue the lamb and return it to its mother.

In May another lamb had to be rescued in similar circumstances from the cliffs of North Tolsta on Lewis.

'Normal protocol'

Maggie Adkins, an auxiliary inspector at the SSPCA, said: "I'm very grateful to Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team once again, especially at this difficult time with increased restrictions due to lockdown.

"Their continued support and assistance is greatly appreciated. Without them, I would not have been able to rescue the stranded lambs."

Image copyright SSPCA

Hebrides MRT team leader Charlie Greenwood said the rescue had been "reasonably straightforward" though minor changes to normal protocol were made to enable social distancing.

He added: "Since the end of March, the team has been unable to conduct its regular training programme, these animal rescues provide the opportunity to maintain key skills and help an animal in need.

"The team is looking forward to resuming training as soon as possible and will continue to help anyone or animals requiring assistance."