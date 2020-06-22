Image copyright Glencoe MRT Image caption The injured climber was winched onboard Inverness Coastguard helicopter

A Scottish mountain rescue team has had its first call-out since the start of the lockdown.

Glencoe, usually one of Scotland's busiest MRTs, had not had an incident since the end of March.

On Saturday, members of the team went to the aid of a climber with a suspected broken leg on Buachaille Etive Mor's Curved Ridge.

A block of stone the climber had expected to be part of the bedrock came loose and fell on his leg.

The Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter completed what Glencoe MRT described as a "tricky winch" to bring the climber onboard and fly him to hospital.

Team leader Andy Nelson said it was a "legitimate" call-out, and the injured climber and his partner would not have been able to get themselves to safety without assistance.

Mr Nelson said the team had been expecting its quiet spell to be broken following recent easing of lockdown restrictions. He said Glen Coe had been busy over the weekend.